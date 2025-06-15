Why Hidden Car Door Handles Can Be Problematic

As technology in vehicles continues to trend toward science fiction, car doors have started to be integrated into the vehicles themselves for sleeker designs. Modern vehicles like the Tesla Model S feature door handles that are seamlessly placed into the vehicle's doors to give the vehicle a smooth exterior aesthetic. Instead of having actual handles drivers and passengers pull, the handles are set flush in the door. While the design may be pleasing to the eye, it also creates a number of issues for the driver and the vehicle.

Many vehicles that feature these hidden door handles also have motorized car doors. Instead of requiring drivers to physically pull a handle to open the door, the hidden door handles can be pushed or pressed, then the motorized doors will open. The most common place to see this technology is on vehicles with automatic liftgates.

However, there are some major issues that can arise due to hidden door handles and motorized doors. In some instances, drivers of vehicles that featured hidden door handles who crashed their vehicles were unable to escape from the vehicle. In other situations, the motorized doors mated with the hidden door handles refused to open once the vehicle's battery died. This is not just an issue with one brand either, as owners of vehicles from Tesla, Volkswagen, Rivian, and Cadillac have all reported issues.

