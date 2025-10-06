Tesla's Full Self-Driving Is Getting A Major Update – Here's When It Lands

Over the past few weeks, Tesla chief Elon Musk has drummed up a lot of hype over the upcoming version 14 software update of its Full Self Driving software. It was meant to be released already, but due to an eleventh-hour snag, the update's release was pushed to the first Monday of October. Despite the brief delay, it seems the FSD V14 update is going to be a big shift in terms of autonomy. Musk even claimed that it "feels alive" and compared the cars running on it to "sentient" beings.

"Version 14 is the second biggest update to Tesla AI/Autopilot ever after V12," he shared in a post on X. Now, so far, the company has been mum on the big changes that are coming with the V14 update, but we can take a few educated guesses based on the previous builds. The V13 version, for example, reduced latency by 2x while increasing the compute scaling by a 5x factor.

More importantly, the changelog teased further upgrades to model size and context scaling, better emergency audio management, enhanced navigation, and reduced instances of false braking. There was also mention of new destination options, such as driveaway and garage, and better handling, as well. In its analysis, Forbes pointed out that FSD V13 has improved at navigating in congested spaces and that it was inching closer to Waymo's self-driving tech. The upcoming FSD V14 update should offer further improvements in the aforementioned areas. Will Tesla also offer clarity on the accountability aspect when FSD fails? That remains to be seen.