This Tesla Drove Itself For 20K Miles With Zero Human Intervention Involved

In July 2026, a LiDAR equipment salesman from Washington made headlines after reporting that he took his Tesla Model 3 on a 20,000-mile adventure without any input from a human. David Moss says he used the v14.2 version of Tesla's Full Self-Driving mode (FSD) technology to achieve this. One aspect of it, the streak feature, essentially tracks how many miles a car travels using FSD without a human intervening to touch the brakes or steering wheel.

This wasn't the first time Moss has tested what a Tesla's FSD can do. In 2025, he drove 10,000 consecutive miles using FSD. Soon after, he drove 2,732 miles in two days and 20 hours without a single human output, driving from the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Other car owners have also performed similar FSD-led cross-country trips in the past.

Tesla itself documented Moss' drive to South Carolina, claiming it was a cross-country journey that "demonstrates the reliability, capability and ease of FSD." However, the recent 20,000-mile record comes at a time when Tesla is under scrutiny regarding some of its technology and has also been the subject of critcism.