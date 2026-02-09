Tesla Driver Makes First-Ever Full Self Driving Trip From LA To New York

Tesla is heading into the self-driving future at a faster pace than ever. As the robotaxi finally hits the roads, Full Self-Driving (FSD) takes over the discontinued Autopilot, and Elon Musk promises "sentient" autonomous driving. Tesla owners are also finding that the tech is reaching new levels of maturity. The latest exhibit comes courtesy of a team of independent experts, who gave complete autonomy to a 2024 Tesla Model S, and the car covered over three thousand miles without any human engagement.

Alex Roy, a General Partner at NIVC, alongside AI expert Warren Ahner and self-driving enthusiast Paul Pham, has achieved a milestone by recording the first Tesla FSD "Cannonball Run," driving from Los Angeles to New York without the human driver ever taking over. The team covered the stretch between midtown Manhattan in New York City to Redondo Beach in Los Angeles, riding as passengers in a Tesla with zero human intervention across the driving journey.

Roy and his co-passengers put the Tesla car to the test, running the FSD v14.2.2.3 build and the HW4 computer sensing suite. Cruising at an average speed of 64 mph, the team completed the journey in 58 hours and 22 minutes, and ten of those hours were devoted to charging. To recall, the FSD 14 series software is shaping up to be one of the biggest updates in Tesla's history in terms of new features and autonomous driving capabilities. Enhanced safety and improved navigation are touted to be the two key upgrades.