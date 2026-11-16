The Africa Twin is the kind of bike you can load up with gear, set the GPS, and ride around the globe on, if you've got enough time to do it. Honda's continent-crossing bike with continental nomenclature, the Africa Twin, comes in several trims that specialize it for different tasks. The current Africa Twin comes in four trim levels, all powered by the same 1,084cc parallel twin, but the 2027 model goes a bit bigger.

The 2027 Africa Twin gets a 1,131cc parallel-twin engine, producing more power and torque: 119 hp and 87 pound-feet of torque. The Africa Twin lineup is now down to three variants, each with a clearer purpose. Honda says the standard model offers the best balance of the bike's capabilities, the Adventure Sports trim focuses more on road capability, and the Enduro Sports model (with its very dirt-bikey front wheel fender) is the most off-road capable of the bunch.

More than just a revised engine and fresh trim levels, the Africa Twin gets a range of hardware and software updates. The frame and swingarm are lighter, the riding position has been updated, and it gets new fairings and headlights, plus a massive two-screen setup: a 7-inch upper screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a secondary 5.7-inch TFT display just below it.