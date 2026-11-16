6 Of The Coolest New Honda Motorcycles Coming Out In 2027
Honda is on a bit of a hot streak these days. Known worldwide for reliable motorcycles and innovative two-wheeled machines, the Wing Mark brand has released a range of new and refreshed models over the last few months. New aggressive naked sport bikes like the CB750 and CB1000 Hornet SP are a hoot to ride, and Honda has introduced them alongside throwback, classically styled cafe bikes such as the CB1000F, which has grabbed headlines and won hearts. But 2027 brings even more impressive motorcycles from Honda.
From go-anywhere adventure bikes and racetrack-ripping superbikes to single-cylinder scooters and nimble dirt bikes, Honda's 2027 lineup has something for just about everyone. Unfortunately, a few of these bikes are currently only available in Europe. But maybe with enough demand, Honda will bring them stateside for the rest of us to enjoy. This isn't a comprehensive list of all the bikes Honda will release in 2027, just some of the coolest models you can buy.
The New Africa Twin gets some serious upgrades
The Africa Twin is the kind of bike you can load up with gear, set the GPS, and ride around the globe on, if you've got enough time to do it. Honda's continent-crossing bike with continental nomenclature, the Africa Twin, comes in several trims that specialize it for different tasks. The current Africa Twin comes in four trim levels, all powered by the same 1,084cc parallel twin, but the 2027 model goes a bit bigger.
The 2027 Africa Twin gets a 1,131cc parallel-twin engine, producing more power and torque: 119 hp and 87 pound-feet of torque. The Africa Twin lineup is now down to three variants, each with a clearer purpose. Honda says the standard model offers the best balance of the bike's capabilities, the Adventure Sports trim focuses more on road capability, and the Enduro Sports model (with its very dirt-bikey front wheel fender) is the most off-road capable of the bunch.
More than just a revised engine and fresh trim levels, the Africa Twin gets a range of hardware and software updates. The frame and swingarm are lighter, the riding position has been updated, and it gets new fairings and headlights, plus a massive two-screen setup: a 7-inch upper screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a secondary 5.7-inch TFT display just below it.
The incredible CBR1000RR-R gets a host of Fireblade variants
One of the superbike elite, the CBR1000RR-R is a special bike with a special engine. Thankfully, the redesigned 2027 model retains the screaming 999cc four-cylinder powertrain, and to sweeten the pot, a new intake funnel improves low- and mid-range power. Honda says refinements to the CBR's throttle-by-wire system improve throttle response and engine braking, smoothing both and increasing rider control.
Along with the powertrain upgrades, the CBR1000RR gets a new look, an upgraded twin-tube frame, and an expanded lineup. The lineup now includes three Fireblade variants: the standard Fireblade, the Fireblade SP, and the HRC Works Edition. The HRC model is technically road legal, but it's fitted with many of the same components as an FIM Superbike, so it's bound to be a beast on track. Weight-reduction measures have been taken across the board, including a titanium fuel tank (that doesn't sound cheap) and a switch from aluminum to magnesium cylinder head covers.
Unfortunately, there's no announced date for the new, upgraded 1000RR-R to arrive in the U.S., so we'll probably have to wait a bit. When I rode the standard (non-Fireblade) CBR1000RR a while back, I was impressed by its approachability, especially given how quickly the high-performance bike could change character with a simple flick of the wrist. Here's to hoping that the newest versions of the CBR1000RR-R pull off that same trick when they eventually arrive in the United States.
A new CBR600RR with parts borrowed from the Fireblade
The CBR1000RR will likely get most of the headlines, plus plenty of attention at your local bike night, and sure, it's faster, but I'm a big fan of 600cc motorcycles and the performance they offer. I owned a CBR600RR for years and rode it on all sorts of amazing roads around the United States, where it proved to me that I didn't need a liter bike to have fun. That's probably why I'm so excited about the updated 2027 CBR600RR.
It's still powered by the same 599cc four-cylinder engine, putting out 121 hp, but the 600RR gets extra stopping power from brakes borrowed from the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. The old 4.2-inch rider display is out, and the 600RR now gets a larger 5-inch unit, an exciting upgrade for riders who've long complained about the 600's dated interface.
Beyond the brakes and updated tech, the 600RR also gets a bit of a new look. It still retains its iconic under-tail exhaust, but it gets new fairings with new aerodynamic front winglets. If you're in Europe, you're certain to enjoy all these updates, but one of the exciting parts of the announcements about the 2027 CBR600RR is the possibility that these updates will come to the U.S. According to Motorcycle.com, VIN documents submitted to NHTSA (then quickly changed by Honda) suggest that the model's VIN will change in 2027 with the redesign. Fingers crossed!
The 500R has a smaller four-cylinder and an E-Clutch
400cc-ish racetrack bikes are a small but growing class of performance motorcycles. Bikes like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R and ZX-4RR can entertain beginners and experts alike, without the prohibitively high price of big-displacement track bikes. BMW has similarly introduced a new F 450 RR sport bike arriving late in 2027, and Honda seems to be entering that market, too. Previously, their best price-and-performance competitor to the ZX-4R was the CBR650, but now Honda has a hot, small-displacement four-cylinder bike to take on the Kawasaki.
The CBR500 Four uses a 500cc version of the old 400cc Super Four engine, and the new model makes an impressive 72 hp, a lot for its size. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but it also comes with Honda's E-Clutch. For riders reluctant to try the E-Clutch system, I've used it on several Honda motorcycles, and I can attest that it reduces road fatigue and makes riding more enjoyable overall. It's especially helpful for beginner riders, a group this 500R should appeal to.
Like its larger siblings, the 600RR and 1000RR, the 500R gets sporty fairings, a 5-inch rider display, and bright red paint to match its HRC livery. It also adds convenience features like a USB-C port to charge your phone, Honda's RoadSync system, and selectable rider modes for different conditions. Unfortunately, we don't get the CBR500R in the United States for now.
The CRF450R gets a big bag of new stuff
Dirt bikes can go a long time without updates, with no real need for functional changes if the bike performs well for customers and racers. The CRF450R is certainly one of those bikes, and it's done well for AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross racers for decades. Honda has updated the CRF450R bit by bit over the years, with generally small changes, but now they've gone full tilt for 2027, redesigning the CRF in a big way.
Physical changes include new bodywork and colors to bring it in line with other Honda racing products (like the tricolor CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, for instance). Under the skin, almost everything is new, from the swingarm and larger-capacity fuel tank to the wiring harness and a thoroughly updated frame and subframe. Don't forget the new engine, either, with an increased bore and more power. The transmission has been reworked to match the new engine's increased power, with stronger, lighter components.
The Showa suspension, front and rear, has been updated, and Honda says the result is improved stability to match the improved performance. This is one of the bikes that we've absolutely got here in the United States, so if you're hankering for a bit of dirt riding, the new CRF450R should be on your short list.
A new scooter, the ADV125, sounds like a hoot
I never thought I'd go looking for a scooter, but the all-new Honda ADV125 has so much whimsy and character that I can't help but want one. The bite-sized Honda is styled aggressively, much like some of Aprilia's rugged scooter lineup (which I take as a compliment), but it packs a full suite of features.
Like Honda's premium, full-size bikes, the ADV125 gets the big 5-inch rider display, plus it comes standard with a USB-C charging port (and a cubby for your phone) and push-button start. You can even add optional heated grips for extra comfort in a cold climate. A recent 700-mile road trip on a Vespa taught me how versatile and usable a scooter with plenty of storage can be, and the ADV125 has 29 liters under the seat, which Honda says is enough for a full-face helmet. I'd also opt for the available 40-liter top box, which should hold plenty of groceries.
The small 125cc single-cylinder engine produces 12 horsepower and 11.7 pound-feet of torque, enough to reach a reported top speed of 60 mph (97 kph). The speed probably won't wow you, but the fuel economy might — the ADV125 is estimated to return over 130 mpg. In an era when fuel costs keep rising, nothing's quite as enticing as transportation with triple-digit fuel economy.