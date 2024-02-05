Here's What Makes Honda's CBR1000RR Engine So Special

The Honda CBR1000RR debuted in 2004, borrowing the Fireblade badge from its CBR900RR predecessor, but implementing a bigger 998cc inline four-cylinder engine.

Over its 20 years of evolution and refinement, the Fireblade has seen innovations like the introduction of a titanium fuel tank, lightweight pistons, and a redesigned fairing, all in the name of weight savings or increased airflow. The original engine was a technical marvel, with two 12-hole fuel injectors mounted on each cylinder, each designed to deliver fuel precisely according to the engine's demands as it wound up or down.

The forged pistons were attached to nutless connecting rods, all in the name of balance and smooth operation. The piston skirts were also infused with molybdenum to reduce friction, which combined with the lining of cylinder walls with a combination of aluminum powder, ceramic, and graphite to greatly reduce friction inside the engine.

These forward-thinking innovations allowed Honda's engineers to wring 172 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque out of that early CBR1000RR engine.