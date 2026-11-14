6 Fighter Jets That Can Pull The Most Gs

Modern fighter jets are among the most complex and impressive pieces of military machinery ever put into service. They're capable of reaching incredible speeds, and thanks to advancements like thrust vectoring, they're far more maneuverable than ever before. Flying one takes a great deal of training and skill to not only pull off high-speed maneuvers, but also to stay conscious due to the high G-forces a pilot experiences while flying a fighter jet.

G-force is the measure of gravity endured by a pilot during flight. 1G is what everyone experiences on Earth — it's the baseline gravity we're all accustomed to. Fighter jets changing direction quickly increase the number of Gs felt by the pilot, and the higher they get, the more dangerous it becomes. Modern G-suits are pressurized to limit this danger, so while most people could remain conscious at around 5Gs, something you might experience on a roller coaster, fighter pilots typically endure up to 9Gs.

When it comes to measuring the Gs a fighter jet can pull, the concern isn't the pilot's safety, but rather a measurement of the structural capability of the aircraft. Most can pull up to 9Gs, but some are rated higher, despite the risk to the pilot. In rare cases, fighter jets have pushed to around 12Gs in emergency situations, and some pilots have proven that they can endure this for short periods. These aircraft can pull more Gs than other modern fighter jets.