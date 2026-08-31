The 12 Most Innovative Fighter Jets From Every Generation

Fighter jets have been a feature of warfare since the closing months of World War II. There have been five generations of fighter jets since then, and a sixth is expected to start with the F-47, though that aircraft won't be completed until the mid-2030s.

With each new fighter jet's introduction, innovations in engine technology, aircraft design, and speed propel fighters into new territory. The F-47 will shatter old benchmarks and age recent predecessors, but every generation has achieved dramatic new levels of sophistication and performance. In addition to the main five generations, there is a 4.5th generation that improves upon its fourth-generation predecessors but falls short of fifth-generation capabilities.

Each of these fighter jets offered innovations in features and capabilities in their respective generations, helping to advance air combat beyond what came before as they took to the unfriendly skies. Here are the most innovative examples from each generation.