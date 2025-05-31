How Many Su-57 Fighter Jets Does Russia Have?
The Russian Federation's Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is one of the premier fifth-generation fighters in existence, and it's bigger and faster than much of the competition. Russia began developing the new fighter around the turn of the century, and by 2020, it entered the inventory as the newest and most advanced stealth multirole fighter in Russia's arsenal. In many ways, the Su-57 is similar to the F-22 Raptor, as it's the first of its kind for Russia in much the same way the American fighter is to the West, though it came after the F-22's introduction.
Russia has been flying Su-57s for several years, and they began full production in 2019. The jet continues to roll off production lines, leaving many potential adversaries like the United States wondering just how many Russia has at its disposal. While Russia doesn't exactly advertise these numbers, the nation doesn't shy away from showing off its new toys as a show of force to potential adversaries.
When the Su-57 entered production, the plan was to build a total of 76 by 2027, and it seems that the order is well on its way to being fulfilled. At the end of 2024, it was estimated that Russia had 42 Su-57 fighters in its inventory, which is a huge increase from just two years earlier. Only six were available in 2022, and another 12 joined the fleet in 2023, so adding so many in a single year indicates Russia is serious about pushing the new fighter into action. In April 2025, the number increased by two, indicating that Russia's total force of Su-57s at that time was 44.
The Sukhoi Su-57 'Felon'
The Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is the first Russian military aircraft outfitted with stealth technology, making it comparable to U.S. fighters of the same generation. Stealth technology has been around for decades, but Russia had yet to utilize it in one of its fighters until the Su-57. The jet is, as of 2025, Russia's most advanced fighter, and it boasts a number of impressive capabilities. The latest variant, the Su-57M1, was unveiled in May 2025. It features updated electronics, engines, and an artificial intelligence system that works to aid the pilot during missions, including basic flying and target acquisition.
The updated fighter boasts a helmet-mounted targeting system with an integrated heads-up display projected onto the visor. The new engines are stealth-optimized AL-51F-1s, making the Su-57 fully compliant with Russian standards for fifth-generation fighter jets. They reportedly improve fuel efficiency, reduce the heat signature, extend the unrefueled range, have faster response times, reduce both visible and acoustic detection, and more.
The Su-57 now has a supercruise ability to sustain supersonic speeds up to Mach 2 (1,535 mph) for extended periods without engaging afterburners. The Su-57M1 is the newest production model being made in 2025, though it's unclear if any have been introduced into the inventory as of May 2025, as the two acquired in April are legacy models. Regardless, Russia's plans indicate another 32 Su-57s will be produced by 2027, and more will likely follow for export sales as well as internal Russian requirements. As of March 2025, Algeria is the only foreign customer, though it has yet to receive any Su-57s.