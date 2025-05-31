How Many Su-57 Fighter Jets Does Russia Have?

The Russian Federation's Sukhoi Su-57 Felon is one of the premier fifth-generation fighters in existence, and it's bigger and faster than much of the competition. Russia began developing the new fighter around the turn of the century, and by 2020, it entered the inventory as the newest and most advanced stealth multirole fighter in Russia's arsenal. In many ways, the Su-57 is similar to the F-22 Raptor, as it's the first of its kind for Russia in much the same way the American fighter is to the West, though it came after the F-22's introduction.

Advertisement

Russia has been flying Su-57s for several years, and they began full production in 2019. The jet continues to roll off production lines, leaving many potential adversaries like the United States wondering just how many Russia has at its disposal. While Russia doesn't exactly advertise these numbers, the nation doesn't shy away from showing off its new toys as a show of force to potential adversaries.

When the Su-57 entered production, the plan was to build a total of 76 by 2027, and it seems that the order is well on its way to being fulfilled. At the end of 2024, it was estimated that Russia had 42 Su-57 fighters in its inventory, which is a huge increase from just two years earlier. Only six were available in 2022, and another 12 joined the fleet in 2023, so adding so many in a single year indicates Russia is serious about pushing the new fighter into action. In April 2025, the number increased by two, indicating that Russia's total force of Su-57s at that time was 44.

Advertisement