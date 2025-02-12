How Many Gs Does A Fighter Jet Pull? (And How Much Can A Pilot Handle?)

When a Sopwith Triplane made a tight turn in 1918, its pilot passed out in the first recorded incident of g-force affecting a pilot. Nobody knew what happened back then. It's now known that even split-second lighting speeds such as those of the F-35 take a toll on pilots, with downward g-forces (negative) rushing blood from the head to the lower body and upward g-forces (positive) causing blood to rapidly rise to the head. Lack of blood and oxygen in the brain can cause serious health problems.

The average person can experience up to 5 g, but a fighter pilot can take up to 9 g for a short period — though just 3 negative g. However, if there's an emergency that requires more g-force, pilots can withstand it for a brief duration if they've undergone the right training. In 1954, Col. John Stapp, a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon, was strapped to a rocket sled with 40,000 pounds of thrust and propelled over 3,000 feet in just a few seconds; he experienced 46.2 g without lasting harm.

In training fighter pilots, the U.S. military uses a centrifuge to emulate the g-forces they'd experience in a fighter jet, up to 20 g. In the air, they often wear a "g-suit" that pressurizes parts of the body to get more blood to the brain. Also, some planes have forced-breathing equipment to make it easier for pilots to draw breath.

