How Many Gs Does A Fighter Jet Pull? (And How Much Can A Pilot Handle?)

By Olivia Richman
A fighter jet pilot in the sky with two other jets in the background. noraismail/Shutterstock

Fighter jets are known for their incredible speeds, with the fastest jets ever recorded reaching well over 2,000 miles per hour (and the X-15 even hitting 4,500 mph, which is 5.87 times the speed of sound). To reach these speeds — or stop traveling at those speeds — fighter jets pull gravitational force, or g-force. This is the acceleration or deceleration force that the pilot experiences when those changes happen. It's not the speed that causes pilots to faint in flight but the g-force. 

Advertisement

Weightless, floating objects are experiencing zero g, and the normal pull of the Earth is 1 g. Fighter jets can reach up to 9 g in a normal flight, although some emergency situations have seen fighter jets reach up to 12 g. For a comparison, the roller coaster with the most g-force is Six Flags Over Texas' Shock Wave, which reaches 5.5 g during its loop (and here are 11 of the most high-tech roller coasters ever built, and where to find them). So is it possible for pilots to withstand 12 g while flying in a fighter jet? 

How many Gs can a fighter jet pilot handle?

F-35 fighter jets racing through sky kumanomi/Shutterstock

When a Sopwith Triplane made a tight turn in 1918, its pilot passed out in the first recorded incident of g-force affecting a pilot. Nobody knew what happened back then. It's now known that even split-second lighting speeds such as those of the F-35 take a toll on pilots, with downward g-forces (negative) rushing blood from the head to the lower body and upward g-forces (positive) causing blood to rapidly rise to the head. Lack of blood and oxygen in the brain can cause serious health problems. 

Advertisement

The average person can experience up to 5 g, but a fighter pilot can take up to 9 g for a short period — though just 3 negative g. However, if there's an emergency that requires more g-force, pilots can withstand it for a brief duration if they've undergone the right training. In 1954, Col. John Stapp, a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon, was strapped to a rocket sled with 40,000 pounds of thrust and propelled over 3,000 feet in just a few seconds; he experienced 46.2 g without lasting harm. 

In training fighter pilots, the U.S. military uses a centrifuge to emulate the g-forces they'd experience in a fighter jet, up to 20 g. In the air, they often wear a "g-suit" that pressurizes parts of the body to get more blood to the brain. Also, some planes have forced-breathing equipment to make it easier for pilots to draw breath.

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement