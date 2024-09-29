11 Of The Most High-Tech Roller Coasters Ever Built (And Where To Find Them)

The world of roller coasters is an exciting one. The towering steel (or sometimes wooden) tracks stand like giant beacons within their respective theme parks. They beckon for adventurous riders to step up and be transported away to a distant universe, if for just the few minutes it takes to ride the coaster's length. It's perhaps this portal to another world that makes games like Rollercoaster Tycoon so popular (or launches LEGO-compatible rollercoaster building kits)! Roller coasters come in a wide range of styles, from the incredible speeds of launch rides to hanging tracks that suspend riders beneath the rail.

Advertisement

However, many of the huge thrills and terrifying turnovers found in the world of roller coaster design isn't all that technical or cutting edge. For the hardened fans, only the most exciting twists and turns, coupled with novel design elements and innovative track features will do. Whether on American soil or far flung across the world, these roller coasters showcase the best of coaster design language. Some tracks feature integrated settings that elevate the ride's experience while others double down on shock factor with unique cart dynamics or technological and engineering prowess that delivers immense speed or height that was previously thought impossible.