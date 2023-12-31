Theme Park Engineering: The Technology Behind A Launch Roller Coaster's Incredible Speed

Thrill seekers and amusement park lovers may live for the high-octane rush of launch roller coasters but most probably never consider how they actually work. Some would probably make the mistake of thinking that roller coasters were simple mechanisms; after all, how complex could a rail and cart truly be? Though it may surprise you to learn, most roller coasters that launch you use sophisticated technology that relies on electromagnetic forces.

Electromagnets are made from conductive wire wrapped around metal with an electrical current flowing through them. This process induces a magnetic field across the metal, which can then be used to propel the coaster along the tracks using the field's opposing forces. This technology enables coasters to climb to high speeds in very short periods of time without moving parts, reducing the stress and wear from constant operation.

Today, this competitive advantage makes magnetic launch coasters the most widely used roller coaster system across the world's amusement parks. That said, new technology is always being discovered, and engineers are constantly improving upon the old model, much as they did when magnetic launch coasters were originally invented.