The Surprising Reason Why Hovertrains Aren't Everywhere

The hovertrain was a science fiction marvel that made its way into the real world. In the 1970s, manufacturers all over the United States and Europe were particularly interested in making them a staple asset in the transportations systems of America, France, and Britain (via Popular Mechanics).

Shortly after prototype models were built, the plans for adoption on a widespread scale fell by the wayside as a result of many unique shortcomings that these fast movers were plagued by (via Wired). While it's true that a hovertrain could potentially reinvent the way that we think about ground transportation (and manufacturers are often brought back to the model of the hovercar for this very reason), one significant mechanical barrier to the dramatic speed of the vehicles was the inevitable need to slow substantially around turns. Even so, the safety needs and mechanics of travel relating to speed were only one issue.

For starters, advanced passenger movement on the ground simply isn't required over country-spanning distances in many places. While Wired notes that a high speed transportation system of this sort could accomplish a journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles in roughly 35 minutes, the demand for this kind of voyage hasn't made it a priority for city planners and private industry.

This isn't to say that rail lines don't have their place. France has recently committed to a retirement of domestic flights that could be accommodated by a train journey taking less than two and a half hours, according to Railway-Technology.