This Bizarre Hovertrain Technology Was Ahead Of Its Time

The first hovertrain was invented by Jean Bertin, a French engineer in the 1960s. It was developed for years before it was finally abandoned by the French government when they decided to invest in the TGV, France's first high-speed railway line (via Fabric of Paris). They were not the only country that was working on this technology, though. Both Britain and the United States were separately planning to launch their own prototypes of the hovertrain.

In Britain, scientists designed a hovertrain dubbed the RTV 31 that used a linear induction motor to power it. According to Foreign Policy, they intended for the train to travel from London to Glasgow in only two hours, which was three times faster than what trains could travel at the time. They got as far as establishing a company and testing the train, but the project was ditched in 1973 when the British government decided that the project was too expensive to invest in (via The Daily Mail). Around the same time, scientists in the United States were developing experimental hovertrains in Pueblo, Colorado, but the idea never took off.

Although a high-speed hovertrain has never been built, there are fast bullet trains that were developed and launched in different countries around the world. For example, one of the fastest trains in the world is Japan's Shinkansen train which speeds clocks in at a record-breaking 360 kilometers per hour, or 224 mph (via CNN).