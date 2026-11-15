9 Vintage Car Parts That Are Worth More Than You Realize

There once was no replacement for displacement — and then auto manufacturers discovered aerodynamics. One of the earliest and most impactful adopters of aero design is the ultra-classic Dodge Charger Daytona and its running mate, the Plymouth Superbird.

The ungainly 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona wasn't going to win any beauty contests, but it would win races. The 18-inch steel nose cone sliced through the air, and the 23-inch rear wing provided downforce over the drive wheels. Rudimentary by modern standards, and sinfully ugly, the Daytona upended NASCAR's 1970 season. Driver Buddy Baker broke the 200 mph barrier for the first time on a NASCAR track at Talladega. Chrysler dominated the season, so much so that NASCAR cracked down on the winged cars the following year. The upshot is that those Chargers and Superbirds were built like that for a single model year and have consequently become exceedingly valuable today — to the tune of roughly $200,000 to $3 million.

Part prices for these cars — especially iconic one-year-only aero elements — are through the roof. Say you wanted to turn your Charger into a high-flying winged replica. You can go through aftermarket manufacturers like AAR Quality Fiberglass, which can provide you with a rear wing for $1,100. RPM Productions will build you a nose cone for about $4,700. If nothing less than original will do for your banned baby, expect to pay significantly more, like for this nose cone demanding $8,500 or this rear wing asking nearly $10,000.