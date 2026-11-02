13 Rare Classic Cars Owned By Celebrity Collector Jerry Seinfeld
If you've watched "Seinfeld," you know the eponymous character loves Saabs. There's an episode where he buys a new one, and there's one where his mechanic steals his car. While Saabs are all well and good for the sitcom, Jerry Seinfeld is more enamored with Porsches. In fact, he has one of the largest collections of classic and rare Porsches ever assembled.
Of course, Seinfeld isn't limited to that particular brand of car — it's merely his favorite. For decades, the comedian has amassed a huge collection of rare automobiles of all kinds. He drove several in "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," while some others were loaners. While Seinfeld's car collection is massive and is valued in the millions of dollars, he occasionally sells or auctions them off to collectors with pockets nearly as deep as his.
Given his love of cars, it's always fun to take a look at some of the best ones in his fancy Manhattan garage, past or present. Each of these 13 cars belonged to Seinfeld at one time or another, and nearly every one of them comes with a story that's personal to the comedian.
1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR
Jerry Seinfeld's car collection includes a lot of Porsche 911s, and one he previously kept in his garage was a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR. Porsche only ever made 15 of these cars, which were built at the request of Roger Penske for the inaugural International Race of Champions in 1973-1974. The racing series brought in drivers from Formula One, IndyCar, SCCA, and NASCAR, and after the fact, Seinfeld got his hands on one of the precious Porsches.
One of the coolest aspects of Seinfeld's collection is that it is a living demonstration of how the Porsche 911 has evolved over 60+ years, and the '74 Porsche 911 RSR is one of its most impressive phases. It's unclear when the comedian acquired the car, but he put it up for auction in 2016. The 911 was part of a batch of Porsches and other vehicles Seinfeld sold at auction, collectively valued at $10 million in Porsches alone.
Seinfeld's sold 911 is chassis #911 460 0016, and it was the first one built. It was driven by Elliot Forbes-Robinson and Milt Minter, was later restored, and found its way into Seinfeld's garage. Another of the 15 cars sold in 2022 for $1.6 million, showing just how beloved this particular 911 is among collectors.
1971 Fiat 124 Special T
If there's one surprising car that Jerry Seinfeld owned, it's his 1971 Fiat 124 Special T. The car isn't worth much, as it's not exactly a collectible Porsche, and is instead a relatively common car. You can buy one for around $20,000, depending on condition, so why would Seinfeld go out of his way to purchase a '71 Fiat 124 Special T?
It turns out the car, which he picked up in 2024 for $18,000, holds a great deal of importance to the comedian. His reason for acquiring it was entirely nostalgic, as he bought one long ago. When Seinfeld moved to Los Angeles, he had only $2,000, which he spent on a '71 Fiat. The car meant a lot, so after he hit it big and became incredibly wealthy, he bought another.
Seinfeld's Fiat is the same color and specs as the one he used to own, and he drives it from time to time. He'd be excused for sticking it in his collection and enjoying looking at it, but he prefers to hop behind the wheel every so often. Fiat continues to sell cars all over the world, but it's unlikely anyone at the car company ever thought that one of its vehicles was of great importance to a legendary comedian.
1971 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona
No rare, classic car collection (owned by a rich celebrity) is complete without a Ferrari of some kind, and Seinfeld's is a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. The car appeared in an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," where he picked up comedian Amy Schumer. As he always does in the show, Seinfeld talks up the car, highlighting what he thinks is special about it, and he gushes quite a bit.
As happens a few times on the show, the car breaks down shortly after the pickup, and Seinfeld has to have it towed. That unfortunate instance offered some additional levity to the already funny episode, but despite the breakdown, it's a gorgeous Ferrari. The model is among the few Ferraris everyone forgot existed, but its bright yellow finish makes it hard to forget.
Seinfeld's '71 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona features a 4.4-liter V12 engine that can make up to 430 horsepower. It has a top speed of around 174 mph, and you can occasionally find them for sale for an average price of around $700,000, though the price can rise higher, depending on condition. It's unclear what Seinfeld paid or when he acquired his Ferrari, but after it broke down, he wasn't very complimentary toward the car, calling it a "piece of s***."
1971 Porsche 911S Coupe
In 2008, Jerry Seinfeld purchased a 1971 Porsche 911S Coupe, which he then shipped off to Germany so RUF Automobile could modify it to his specifications. It's unclear what Seinfeld paid for the car, but Auto Evolution reported that his customizations cost €257,883, or around $420,000 in 2026. After receiving the car, Seinfeld put around 2,300 miles on it, and he kept it in his collection for 17 years.
In 2025, Seinfeld decided he was done with the car, so he put it up for auction, selling it for $657,000. Since it's unknown how much he spent on the car in the first place, it's impossible to determine if he made any profit, but it's likely he walked away with some cash. That said, Seinfeld has said many times that he doesn't collect cars as investments.
He likes to sell them after a while so other collectors can enjoy them, and it appears that's what happened with this 911S. RUF made significant changes to the vehicle, swapping out its 2.2-liter engine with a 3.4-liter flat-six with new electronic fuel injection, an RUF exhaust system, and more. The upgrades took the German company three years to complete, making the '71 911S into a more modernized version of itself.
1970 Porsche 908/03 Spyder
In 2018, Jerry Seinfeld sat down with Porsche for a brief interview, where he revealed that his most treasured possession was "The 1970 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 908/03 chassis number 008." You can't get more specific than that, and looking at the car, it's understandable why he's so enamored with it. What he didn't say was that his Porsche 908/03 Spyder is one of the most expensive Porsches of all time, but he can afford it.
The 1970 Porsche 908/03 Spyder was built to compete in the Targa Florio and Nürburgring legs of the World Sportscar Championship in 1970 and 1971, and those two tracks were considerably challenging. Its lightweight design is ideal for racing, and it won the championship up until 1983, when it was retired due to a broken rear axle, though it achieved over 50 podiums, including 30 wins.
The 370 horsepower engine pushed the car to a top racing speed of nearly 175 mph, and it was exceptionally agile. Porsche only built 13 908/03s between 1970 and '71, so they're rare. They occasionally pop up for sale online for around $1.4 to $1.7 million, though it's unclear what Seinfeld paid for chassis number 008.
1969 Porsche 917K Kurzheck
Of the many Porsches that are considered iconic, few come close to the level that the 1969 Porsche 917K Kurzheck has achieved. It's not only a beautiful racing car, but it's also the vehicle driven by Michael Delaney (Steve McQueen) in the 1971 film "Le Mans." The movie and its iconic car stand out, and it's one of the most impressive automobiles in Jerry Seinfeld's collection.
Seinfeld owned the car for a couple of decades, and he finally put it up for sale at Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida, in 2025. While it's unknown what the comedian paid for the car when he bought it in 2001, the auction price jumped incredibly high to $25 million. When that number arrived, Seinfeld didn't jump for joy and go through with the transaction.
Instead, he declined the $25 million payday and opted to keep the car in his collection ... for the time being. Seinfeld didn't disclose the car's reserve price, so it's anyone's guess what he would have taken for the gorgeously restored 1969 Porsche 917K Kurzheck. The auction didn't even bother including an estimated price, so expectations must have been high. Seeing as it's a movie hero car and $25 million wasn't enough, the reserve must have been incredibly high.
1964 Porsche 911
While he has owned many Porsches, Jerry Seinfeld is clearly drawn to one type: the 911. One of his most notable possessions is the very first 911 ever built for sale in the U.S., a 1964 Porsche 911 chassis number 300.001. It's the car that kicked off the 911 lineage, and it's safely in the hands of Seinfeld.
The car was initially used as automobile designer Ferry Porsche's personal car, so it holds a special place in automotive history. It was fully restored while keeping its original 130-horsepower, 2.0-liter flat-six engine, so you can see how the line evolved over time. As Porsche's flagship lineup, Seinfeld's OG 911 is irreplaceable.
While not a classic car, especially when compared to the first 911, Seinfeld also owns a rather spectacular custom 911 that was made to commemorate the model's 75th anniversary. The car, which he bought at an auction in 2023, set him back a cool $1.3 million. Like the first 911, Seinfeld's one-off Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe No. 001/001 is unique, and it's the most expensive 996-generation model ever sold.
1964 Volkswagen Type 2 EZ Camper
There are two Volkswagen models that everyone knows: the VW Beetle and the VW Bus. The latter was transformed in 1964 into a first-generation split-screen model that was converted by EZ Camper of America of Littlerock, California, into the 1964 Volkswagen Type 2 EZ Camper, and Jerry Seinfeld owned one, which he purchased in 2010.
While Seinfeld featured an EZ Camper in an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," where he picked up Jim Gaffigan, the one featured in the episode was a later model that he didn't own. Seinfeld's Camper remained in his collection for a relatively short time before he put it up for auction in 2016. The auction at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction in Florida sold 17 of the comedian's cars, including 15 Porsches and two VWs.
The combined sales price was over $22.2 million, and the Camper, which was the least expensive car, sold for $99,999. Regarding the Camper, Seinfeld said, "When my kids were little, we would drive around in this bus every Sunday to get bagels and lox. The little kitchen drives them wild. We got busted by the cops with it for putting up an illegal lemonade stand this past summer in the Hamptons."
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Another classic car that Jerry Seinfeld featured in "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" is the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. What's fascinating about the episode featuring the car is that he drove it to the White House to pick up then-President Barack Obama. While he managed to meet with the leader of the free world, he couldn't just drive POTUS off the White House grounds.
Fortunately, that didn't preclude his showing off the car, which he let the Commander in Chief drive around the grounds. The car wasn't a loaner, as it belongs to Seinfeld, and it's a beautiful automobile that Obama clearly appreciates checking out in the episode. On the bumper, a sticker reads, "My other car is a 5 ton bulletproof limousine," which Seinfeld threw on there for his guest.
The '63 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the only year model with a split rear window, making it somewhat unique among other Stingrays. The silver-blue car features a dark purple interior, and it's powered by a 327-cubic-inch V-8 engine. They were favored by NASA astronauts and are surprisingly affordable for classic cars, so if you're in the market for your very own Stingray, you can get one for around $45,000 to $55,000 on the high end.
1960 Volkswagen Beetle
Unsurprisingly, Jerry Seinfeld's collection also included a Volkswagen Beetle, and his was built in 1960. While iconic, VW Beetles like the one Seinfeld owned aren't especially valuable, often going for around $30,000 in good condition. What surprised everyone involved at the 2016 automobile auction that included multiple cars from Seinfeld's collection was how much the Beetle got because, when the hammer dropped, it shocked everyone.
The car, estimated at around $30,000, managed to sell for a whopping $121,000. While the VW Beetle is undeniably an automotive icon, that sale price was definitely unusual. Of course, buying the car doesn't just net the buyer an amazing VW Beetle because it also comes with a great story. Much like the "Seinfeld" episode where George (Jason Alexander) bought a car he believed was owned by Jon Voight, whoever bought this particular Beetle can tell the world that it was owned by Jerry Seinfeld.
The Beetle sold at the same auction as the Volkswagen Type 2 EZ Camper, and only one of Seinfeld's cars didn't sell. That said, he pulled in over $22.2 million from selling 17 cars, but despite the high prices, Seinfeld's VW Beetle doesn't hold the record, as a '69 VW Beetle sold in 2025 for an unprecedented $335,000.
1958 Porsche 356A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster
Jerry Seinfeld doesn't just collect Porsches; he collects incredibly rare cars made by the German automobile manufacturer. One of the rarer examples in his collection is a 1958 Porsche 356A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster, chassis number 84908, in Auratium Green. It's unclear when Seinfeld acquired the highly coveted Porsche, but he did sell it at auction alongside other cars in 2016.
Seinfeld sold the 1958 Porsche 356A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster at the Gooding & Company Amelia Island Auction in March 2016 for $1.54 million. While the selling price was on the high end for such a car, that's not what made headlines. Well, it did at the time, but subsequently, a lawsuit arose over the sale, where the buyer, Fica Frio Limited, accused Seinfeld of selling a fake car.
After six years, Seinfeld settled the case without disclosing the terms, but he also launched his own lawsuit against the company that originally sold him the Speedster. Similarly, the terms of that settlement remain hidden from the public.
1956 Porsche 550 Spyder
If you're looking for a truly iconic Porsche, look no further than the 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder. It's the car that Seinfeld described by saying, "You can't drive a sonnet by Shakespeare or a symphony by Beethoven. But this would be the automotive equivalent," and looking at it, it's easy to see why. Seinfeld's 550 Spyder was among several sold at auction in 2016.
The car, which ended up earning the highest price at the auction held by Gooding & Company Amelia Island Auction, sold for $5.335 million. That set a world record price for the 550 Spyder, which typically doesn't cost anywhere near that much. You can occasionally find them for sale online by people who didn't lead their own eponymous sitcom in the 1990s for around $2.3 to $3.3 million.
That's certainly a lot of money, but it's nowhere near what one buyer paid in 2016 for Seinfeld's car. Granted, it comes with the same story as the buyer of the comedian's 1960 Volkswagen Beetle: the car belonged to none other than Jerry Seinfeld. It's unclear when Seinfeld acquired the 550 Spyder, nor is it known what he paid, but considering its sale price, he likely walked away with some profit.
1949 Porsche 356/2
The oldest Porsche in Jerry Seinfeld's amazing car collection is a 1949 Porsche 356/2 "Gmund," which he used to pick up Jay Leno in an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." It's a classic Porsche that remains a work of art, and it looks amazing in the episode. It's also the first sports car made by Ferdinand Porsche, making it the first true Porsche in many collectors' minds, as it's also the first car to bear the "Porsche" brand name.
In the episode, as Seinfeld talks about the car, he describes it, saying that it was "Hand-built in Gmund. Everything's original." He points to the number "40" engraving inside the car, and he drives Leno through parts of California as they talk about their careers. While some viewers paid attention to what the two legendary comedians were saying, many others couldn't take their eyes off of the classic car.
Leno is also known for his love of cars, which is one of the main reasons that Seinfeld picked him up in his 1949 Porsche 356/2. Seinfeld featured another Porsche 356 in a different episode of his series, but it broke down, and he shared a pic on his Instagram when it happened. While it's unknown what Seinfeld paid for what is effectively a piece of automotive history, it's valued at around $2.2 million.