13 Rare Classic Cars Owned By Celebrity Collector Jerry Seinfeld

If you've watched "Seinfeld," you know the eponymous character loves Saabs. There's an episode where he buys a new one, and there's one where his mechanic steals his car. While Saabs are all well and good for the sitcom, Jerry Seinfeld is more enamored with Porsches. In fact, he has one of the largest collections of classic and rare Porsches ever assembled.

Of course, Seinfeld isn't limited to that particular brand of car — it's merely his favorite. For decades, the comedian has amassed a huge collection of rare automobiles of all kinds. He drove several in "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," while some others were loaners. While Seinfeld's car collection is massive and is valued in the millions of dollars, he occasionally sells or auctions them off to collectors with pockets nearly as deep as his.

Given his love of cars, it's always fun to take a look at some of the best ones in his fancy Manhattan garage, past or present. Each of these 13 cars belonged to Seinfeld at one time or another, and nearly every one of them comes with a story that's personal to the comedian.