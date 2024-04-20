GM's LS2 Vs. LS3 Engine: What's The Difference Between Them?

The small block Chevrolet engine, commonly known as the SBC, was introduced in 1955 as a 265 cubic inch V8 for the Chevy Bel Air and Corvette. While its 195 maximum horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque were nothing to scoff at in 1955, it was just the tip of the SBC's potential.

Over the years, the SBC platform has enjoyed gains in horsepower and reliability thanks to improvements in technology and materials. It kept its original 4.40-inch spacing between cylinder centers and signature pushrod valvetrain. However, the Gen III 5.7-liter SBC LS1's new aluminum block design allowed the use of shorter pushrods by placing the single camshaft closer to the cylinder heads.

In 2005, General Motors released its fourth-generation 6.0-liter LS2 small-block V8. A short two years later, GM followed up with the Gen IV 6.2-liter LS3. While the LS2 and LS3 are from the same generation, what are the differences apart from the 0.2-liter displacement disparity?