6 Highly-Rated Wi-Fi Mesh Systems You Can Easily Set Up At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The incredibly connected lives we lead, whether it involves smart-home systems, hours-long multiplayer gaming, streaming audio and video, or working from home, rely on one core technology: the internet. More specifically, on Wi-Fi. So, a stable, fast Wi-Fi connection is paramount, no matter what you're doing on the internet.

If you live in a smaller single-story home, say one that's about 2,000 square feet or less, then a conventional router will likely be more than adequate for most needs. But larger, multi-story homes, or those with dead zones, may not be as easy to cover fully with Wi-Fi. You can, of course, run Ethernet cables to provide stable connectivity to those awkward spots — and hide them around the house so they don't become too much of an eyesore — but there's another solution: mesh Wi-Fi.

To put it very simply, mesh Wi-Fi systems use multiple nodes instead of a single router, which allows them to spread Wi-Fi over larger areas and across multiple floors. There are a good number of major mesh Wi-Fi brands on the market, although the situation in late 2026 is complicated by the FCC's decision to ban foreign-made routers. As of November, exempted brands include Netgear, Eero, and Asus. While you can still get products from brands like TP-Link, they come with a ticking time bomb in the form of a 2029 update cutoff. While there seems to be some willingness to extend that deadline, we'll focus on safe brands so you don't have to worry about changing routers a few years in.