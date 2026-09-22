Looking For The Fastest Home Internet? These ISPs Top The List

Even if it's more than the internet speed you actually need for everyday use, many of us want to equip our homes with the fastest internet speed possible. That can be tricky, since we're often limited in which internet service providers (ISPs) are available to us. If you want the fastest possible internet in the U.S., you'll want fiber. Traditional broadband cable uses the same coaxial wires that run across the country as cable TV does. Fiber uses light pulses that travel through flexible strands of plastic or glass fibers (fiber-optic cables), which allows for significantly faster internet speeds. However, this infrastructure needs to be physically built, and many parts of the country still don't have access to fiber networks.

If you do, though, you can get much faster internet at home by subscribing to an ISP with fiber. According to CNET, which conducts frequent, in-depth evaluations of many providers, the fastest ISP currently available in the country is GFiber (or Google Fiber). It promises up to 8,000 megabits-per-second (Mbps), which measures how fast data can be transferred. In some limited regions, GFiber promises over twice that — 20,000 Mbps. For reference, Spectrum offers just 30 Mbps in its basic tier, and 1,000 Mbps for its fastest, most expensive plan.

In its list of the best high-speed ISPs, CNET also includes Quantum Fiber, which is owned by AT&T and promises up to 8,000 Mbps. However, a few things still give Google the edge (in addition to 20 Gbps speeds for some users), including that it serves more areas than Quantum and is constantly expanding its network. It is also experimenting with network slicing to allow customers to optimize their home internet using separate sub-networks. Plus, it is also among the best home internet providers when it comes to customer satisfaction.