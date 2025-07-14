Japan Has The World Record For Internet Speed - Here's How Fast It Really Is

Generally, your internet speed is measured in Megabits-per-second (or Mbps), with some services reaching Gigabits-per-second (Gbps), which is 1,000 Megabits. Well, a group of researchers in Japan, led by Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) in conjunction with Sumitomo Electric Industries have achieved downloading data at 1,020,000,000 Mbps (1.02 Petabits-per-second) and currently holds the world record for fastest internet speed and capacity-distance product.

1.02 Pbps is so fast, you can download over 1,500 80 GB files in less than a second. Downloading "Call of Duty: Warzone" (about 150 GB) would go even faster. This could herald the future of 6G, AR/VR, AI, self-driving cars, and all the technologies where we've reached an internet speed bottleneck. What makes this announcement such a big achievement isn't just the speed, though. As far back as 2021, they had also broken the speed record with 319 Tbps and then followed that up in 2023, with speeds of up to 1.7 Pbps. However, that latter figure was with a connection only about 40 miles long.

This newest benchmark, on the other hand, traveled over 1,100 miles, which is 1.86 exabits per second-kilometers in capacity-distance product. That's why it's measured in capacity-distance product — that's where the real world record is. That's no easy feat because the signal strength in optical fibers weakens with distance. It's just one of the foundational issues stakeholders have had to manage while providing fiber internet, but these researchers cracked it with some scientific wizardry.