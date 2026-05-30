Need More Ethernet Ports On Your Router? This Low-Cost Gadget Can Help

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There are many things we can do with Ethernet ports, including hooking up consoles, computers, TVs, and NVR cameras. Thus, it can be easy to run out of ports on your router. Thankfully, you don't need to buy a whole new router if that happens. Instead, you can add more ports with a switch like the Netgear 5-Port Ethernet Switch (GS305). It's a budget solution that retails for only $22.99 on the Netgear official website, or around $16 on Amazon.

Designed for homes and small offices, it supports 1,000 Mbps on each of its five ports. It's an unmanaged plug-and-play solution that doesn't require apps, log-ins, or deep networking knowledge: Simply connect your devices to the Netgear, then connect the Netgear itself to your existing router.

Measuring 4 inches by 3.7 inches by 1.1 inches, the GS305 is a pretty compact switch with a sturdy, metal enclosure that weighs around 0.53 pounds. It receives power from a 5V DC power supply and runs silently, making it great for a home office or bedroom. It also has Energy Efficient Ethernet Support, which turns off ports that are not in use. Netgear's switch fits perfectly on a desktop or table, but can also be wall-mounted thanks to its cross-keyhole slots.