Need More Ethernet Ports On Your Router? This Low-Cost Gadget Can Help
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There are many things we can do with Ethernet ports, including hooking up consoles, computers, TVs, and NVR cameras. Thus, it can be easy to run out of ports on your router. Thankfully, you don't need to buy a whole new router if that happens. Instead, you can add more ports with a switch like the Netgear 5-Port Ethernet Switch (GS305). It's a budget solution that retails for only $22.99 on the Netgear official website, or around $16 on Amazon.
Designed for homes and small offices, it supports 1,000 Mbps on each of its five ports. It's an unmanaged plug-and-play solution that doesn't require apps, log-ins, or deep networking knowledge: Simply connect your devices to the Netgear, then connect the Netgear itself to your existing router.
Measuring 4 inches by 3.7 inches by 1.1 inches, the GS305 is a pretty compact switch with a sturdy, metal enclosure that weighs around 0.53 pounds. It receives power from a 5V DC power supply and runs silently, making it great for a home office or bedroom. It also has Energy Efficient Ethernet Support, which turns off ports that are not in use. Netgear's switch fits perfectly on a desktop or table, but can also be wall-mounted thanks to its cross-keyhole slots.
Is this Netgear swich worth it?
As of mid-2026, the Netgear 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Essentials Switch (GS305) has overwhelmingly positive ratings across the board. Aside from being listed as an Amazon's Choice product, it has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 29,000 users. NETGEAR's GS305 also enjoys impressive feedback on other online retail platforms. This particular model has also been consistently rated at least 4.7 stars on Newegg, Staples, and B&H Photo. Among the 85% of users who gave it a perfect rating, many praised its sturdy build and value for money. While there were a few complaints regarding its actual performance, the overall impression is definitely very positive.
As you might expect from one of the top wireless router brands in the market today, Netgear also offers switches with more ports. $84.99 gets you a 16-port version, which may be more suited to commercial uses. If you need even more ports, plus everything you'll need to mount them, there are also 24-port ($109.99) and 48-port ($379.99) models available. All of the Netgear Ethernet switches in this lineup are listed as Amazon's Choice products and enjoy average ratings of above 4.6 stars, so the odds are in your favor no matter which one you go for.