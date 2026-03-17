5 Things You Didn't Know Ethernet Ports Can Do

Even if you're not an IT specialist, an Ethernet cable is pretty straightforward. Plug one end into the wall, the other end into your router (and then another into your computer) and you get internet. Voilà. Of course, that's a vastly oversimplified look at how Ethernet is engineered and how it works, but the point is, Ethernet provides internet in an almost magical way — which seems to be the inspiration behind its "ether" moniker, inspired by the old physics concept of the luminiferous ether, once thought to be a universal medium carrying waves. As long as you use the right Ethernet cable color, and make sure your Ethernet cable isn't too long, your devices get Ethernet. End of story. Ethernet ports don't do anything except facilitate that process, right? Believe it or not, Ethernet ports can do a lot more if you let them.

This article is a very brief dive into just some of the things Ethernet ports are capable of. In most cases, what you see below is limited to professional and/or industrial applications, so you likely won't be using any of them in your own home. Nonetheless, it's proof that Ethernet is an incredibly useful and versatile standard. To call it just an internet standard is to do it a disservice, because in reality, Ethernet is a super-standard that puts on different hats depending on the situation. Here are five.