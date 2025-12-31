Why Are Some Ethernet Cables Yellow & What Does The Color Commonly Mean?

Just as an Ethernet port can have differently colored lights, the cables themselves can also come in an array of colors. It's tough to know what the colors mean, especially since it depends on the cable manufacturers themselves. For example, yellow Ethernet cables are often used for power over Ethernet (PoE). This means that the cable can provide power, while also supplying data. Security cameras for your home or garage are examples of devices that would utilize this connection. But yellow is just the color used, and its presence doesn't always guarantee a PoE cable.

The reason yellow appears to be an industry standard is that many manufacturers often use it for PoE connections. However, there isn't a universal guide that must be followed in regard to colors. This means that a yellow Ethernet cable could be PoE, or it could just be a standard data cable. Or perhaps the network installer that chose yellow did so simply because it stands out from the other colors. So if you come across a yellow Ethernet cable, don't assume its function.

The only way to know what the colors of your Ethernet cables represent is to have that specific information. Some companies physically label each cord with an identifier besides color, so that takes the guesswork out of it. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, so you'll have to find another way to get the information. This means visiting the manufacturer's website for a labeling guide, or contacting the company directly.