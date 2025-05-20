What Do The Lights On An Ethernet Port Mean?

There are two scenarios where your lights can indicate a problem. The first is that the connection light is on, but the activity light isn't. The other is that both lights are off. It is pretty much impossible for the activity light to be on if the connection light isn't, because any internet activity needs a working connection.

If the connection light is on but the data activity light is off, it means that your device is physically connected to the router and the connection is working, but no data is currently being sent or received through that connection. This isn't necessarily a bad thing. It could be that you're just not actively using the internet at that time. However, if you're trying to connect to the internet and the data activity light isn't on (and the connection light is), this indicates that although the router is connected to your device, the internet connection itself is down. This may be because your Internet Service Provider is having issues or because of problems with your router.

If neither light is on, that means there is no active connection. This could be due to a disconnected cable, a powered-off device, or a malfunctioning port. If you're having problems with your connection, take a look at the router's manual or, alternatively, read our guide to troubleshooting Ethernet issues.

