10 Tech Gifts Under $50 That Punch Above Their Price Point

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Gifting season is right around the corner, which means you're probably looking for some nifty items for your close ones. It's always best to gift something useful for everyday life, so we've compiled this list. We know how challenging it can be to find the right gift, especially when on a budget. So, to make your life easier and save you time, we put together a guide to some of the best tech gadgets and accessories under $50. The best part? Every item on this list fits almost anyone's lifestyle, so whether you're shopping for your mom, cousin, or colleague, this list has you covered.

We also skipped the usual, generic dollar-store items most people already own. Instead, we focused on niche gadgets that add value, look cool, work for multiple family members, and are portable. While we've personally used most of the gadgets mentioned on this list, we also relied on expert reviews and user opinions on online storefronts to shortlist the items. We've also tried to cover a wide range of gadgets, so if you already have a good pair of Bluetooth headphones or a portable power bank, you can choose an alternative.