6 Reasons To Buy An E-Reader, Not An iPad

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The humble e-reader is often underrated, at least compared to other screen-toting gadgets. People who want a powerful tablet will likely ignore anything with E Ink, skipping instead to the ever-present iPad range. But you'd be overlooking a range of really important reasons why an e-reader, not an iPad, might be the device you're actually looking for.

Even if you're considering getting one of the best e-readers you can buy, you might have assumed it's just for reading e-books. Many who need a work or portable reading gadget will just change iPad settings to make it perfect for reading, instead of picking up a dedicated E Ink device. Let's help you get the full picture, though, by looking at some of the reasons you might want an e-reader instead of an iPad.

Lots of people define e-readers by different metrics, but for the purposes of this article, I'm referring to anything using an E Ink screen. I've been reviewing and testing both iPads and e-readers professionally for years, but, more importantly, I use both daily for a range of tasks in my professional and personal life. Over years of testing, I've found myself using my e-readers over my iPad for more and more tasks, and have written this article drawing on both my experience with the gadgets and my reasons for drifting further into the E Ink world.