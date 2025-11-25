4 Simple iPad Setting Changes That Can Improve Your Reading Experience

As of late 2025, Apple has a mammoth 50% market share in the tablet segment, marking the iPad as the default choice for many. When you pair that with an industrial build, long-lasting battery, and a software experience that no other tablet manufacturers seem to come close to, it's clear why the iPad has been such a success. The current lineup caters to all kinds of shoppers — whether students on a tight budget or artists who need the iPad Pro's ProMotion display.

With all the professional software available for iPadOS, it's sometimes easy to forget the basic things a tablet does better than a smartphone, which includes reading books. There's a mature market of dedicated e-readers like the Kindle that offer e-ink displays and month-long battery lives, but if you already own an iPad, repurposing it as an ebook reader is simple. This way, you don't need to carry around a purpose-built ebook device.

Out of the box, the iPad's display is sharp and comfortable enough to read books on, but there are a couple of toggles you can flick to make it an even better fit as an e-reader. Most of these changes can be made through the settings app, and we will also take advantage of the customization options in the official Apple Books app, which comes preloaded on all iPads.