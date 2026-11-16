5 V8 Engine Cars Most Likely To Last 250,000 Miles
V8 engines have earned a reputation for offering impressive power and performance. That's why they have been the go-to for full-size trucks, SUVs, and luxury sedans, despite many modern cars shifting toward small turbocharged engines and hybrid powertrains. Like other engines, V8s have their fair share of problems, which might turn away some potential owners from getting a car with a V8. However, generalization isn't the best in this case because not every V8 engine is created equal.
A car with a well-built V8 engine can last a long time. In fact, some V8-powered vehicles are capable of covering 250,000 miles or even more, provided you take good care of the car by adhering to the recommended maintenance schedules. If you're shopping for a V8-powered vehicle and want the most reliable models with longevity, iSeeCars has done an extensive analysis of data from over 395 million cars to identify models that have a higher chance of hitting that milestone.
We'll focus on those that offer a V8 engine either in the current or previous model years. We've selected the top five models, starting with those with the highest chance of reaching 250,000 miles and going down to the lowest.
Toyota Sequoia
The first model powered by a V8 engine that can hit 250,000 miles is the Toyota Sequoia. According to iSeeCars' data, the Toyota Sequoia has a 42.3% chance of reaching the quarter-million-mile milestone. In fact, the Sequoia had the highest overall chance of reaching the milestone, beating other car models with much smaller engines. Per the data, the Sequoia is nearly eight times more likely to reach 250,000 miles than the average car.
So if you need a V8-powered car to keep for the long term, you should definitely have the Sequoia on your wishlist. The Sequoia is a full-size SUV featuring three rows of seats. Although the 2026 model year of the Sequoia uses a smaller 3.4-liter V6 with twin turbos, earlier generations actually had V8s under the hood. For instance, in the second generation of the Sequoia, Toyota offered both a 5.7-liter and 4.6-liter V8, although it later dropped the latter, leaving the former as the sole option.
To get a V8-powered Sequoia, you'll have to look for a used model from 2022 and earlier, since the third-generation models starting in 2023 don't have it. You can begin your search by going through our list of the most reliable Toyota Sequoia model years for help in selecting the right V8-powered model. A used 2022 Toyota Sequoia starts at around $37,100 according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) Fair Purchase Price data.
Lexus LS
The second V8-powered model with a higher chance of hitting that milestone is the Lexus LS. According to the list, the Lexus LS has a 38.8% chance of lasting 250,000 miles, just a few points less than the Sequoia. According to iSeeCars data, the Lexus LS is more than seven times more likely to hit that milestone than the average car.
This isn't a surprise, as Lexus is known to be one of the most reliable car brands. Unfortunately, the Lexus LS doesn't offer a V8 engine in the current 2026 model year. However, if you're willing to look in the used market, you can find older Lexus LS models powered by a V8. For example, the 2017 Lexus LS sedan came with a 4.6-liter V8 engine making either 386 hp in rear-wheel-drive configuration or 360 hp in all-wheel-drive variants.
Actually, the 2017 Lexus LS was the last model with a V8 — Lexus dropped the V8 engine from the LS nameplate starting with the 2018 model year. The 2026 model uses a smaller V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. If you'd like to get the last V8-powered model, KBB data show you can expect to spend about $25,000 to $26,000 depending on the trim.
Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner is yet another V8-powered model from Toyota on iSeeCars' list of long-lasting vehicles, which includes 27 different cars. The 4Runner clinched the third position on the list. Data from iSeeCars shows that the 4Runner has a 33.1% chance of hitting the milestone, which is pretty solid as well, just like the other two models we've discussed.
The 2026 Toyota 4Runner comes in 12 trims, none of which offer a V8 engine. Only the fourth-generation 4Runner had a V8 under the hood, so if you need one, you'd have to shop for used models between 2003 and 2009. Alongside a standard 4.0-liter V6 making 245 hp and 283 pound-feet of torque, the 2003 4Runner also offered a 4.7-liter V8 producing 235 ponies and 320 pound-feet of torque. Yes, the optional V8 made less horsepower than the smaller V6, but it offered more torque.
For the 2005 model year, Toyota stepped up the V8 engine's output to 270 hp in the 4Runner. According to KBB, a used 2009 4Runner, the last model year with a V8, starts at around $11,600. The V8 engine was an optional upgrade, so you'll have to ensure the model that you get did receive the eight-cylinder treatment before you purchase.
Toyota Tundra
Japanese automaker Toyota has earned a reputation for building reliable cars, and as expected, most of its models can actually serve you for a long time. Like the Sequoia, the Tundra is another solid choice in the company's lineup for people who'd like a car that has been proven to last. Based on iSeeCars' data, the Tundra has a 28.2% chance of making it to 250,000 miles. While its chances are considerably lower than the previously mentioned models, the Tundra was actually ranked fifth overall and finished higher than other reliable Toyota models like the hybrid Camry.
Although the Tundra doesn't offer a V8 in the current model year, it used to in previous generations. That means the used market is, unfortunately, your only option if you must drive a V8-powered Tundra. However, the good news is that Toyota only dropped the V8 from its full-size pickup truck starting with the 2022 model year, so you don't have to go far back to get a model with such an engine.
Alongside the 2022 redesign, the company replaced the 381 hp 5.7-liter V8 with a 3.4-liter V6. The 2021 model used a 5.7-liter V8 with a six-speed automatic, standard rear-wheel drive, and optional four-wheel drive. According to KBB data, the Tundra currently starts at around $29,200 in the used market and launched at a starting MSRP of $33,675.
Lexus GX
The GX is yet another V8 model from Toyota's luxury brand Lexus that is more likely to last 250,000 miles. Data from iSeeCars says this SUV has a 23.3% chance of hitting the quarter-million-mile mark. The GX ranks seventh in longevity across all the car models that the team at iSeeCars analyzed. Per the data, that makes the Lexus GX more than four times as likely to achieve this feat compared to the average car.
Lexus introduced the GX in 2003, just as the SUV body style started to attract a lot of attention in the luxury car market. The first model, the GX 470, launched with a 4.7-liter V8 engine, and a V8 remained the go-to for most of the car's years. That was until the 2024 model year, when the company axed the V8 for a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6. So if you'd like a V8-powered Lexus GX, consider models that were released in 2023 and earlier.
The 2023 Lexus GX offered a 4.6-liter V8 producing 301 hp, sending power to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. At launch, the 2023 Lexus GX started at an MSRP of $59,950; however, data from KBB shows you can find one used starting at around $52,400.
How we selected these cars
To build this list of V8-powered vehicles that are most likely to hit the quarter-million-mile mark, we relied on data from iSeeCars. The site analyzed data from millions of vehicles from different manufacturers and compiled a list of 27 models with a higher probability of hitting that milestone. We relied on the list for our selection, but only picked models that offered V8 engines at some point in the past.
The five models we've discussed are the ones that had the highest chances of hitting the milestone. None of them offer V8 engines in the current generation. So, to make it easier for you, we've gone the extra mile to highlight which model years to go for if you need a V8 engine.