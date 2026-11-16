5 V8 Engine Cars Most Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

V8 engines have earned a reputation for offering impressive power and performance. That's why they have been the go-to for full-size trucks, SUVs, and luxury sedans, despite many modern cars shifting toward small turbocharged engines and hybrid powertrains. Like other engines, V8s have their fair share of problems, which might turn away some potential owners from getting a car with a V8. However, generalization isn't the best in this case because not every V8 engine is created equal.

A car with a well-built V8 engine can last a long time. In fact, some V8-powered vehicles are capable of covering 250,000 miles or even more, provided you take good care of the car by adhering to the recommended maintenance schedules. If you're shopping for a V8-powered vehicle and want the most reliable models with longevity, iSeeCars has done an extensive analysis of data from over 395 million cars to identify models that have a higher chance of hitting that milestone.

We'll focus on those that offer a V8 engine either in the current or previous model years. We've selected the top five models, starting with those with the highest chance of reaching 250,000 miles and going down to the lowest.