Why Modern Engines Keep Getting Smaller While Cars Keep Getting Bigger

Shop around for a new car today and you might be surprised to learn which engines lurk underneath the hoods of many popular models. Many bigger cars now come with surprisingly small engines, with some family-hauling SUVs sporting four-cylinder engines with displacements of 2.0-liters or less. Some compact SUVs like the Nissan Rogue even come with 1.5-liter three-cylinder engines as standard, despite the previous generation Rogue sporting a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The Nissan isn't alone either, since the latest Ford Bronco Sport features a three-cylinder engine of the same displacement, and the Chevrolet Trailblazer is equipped with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine.

It's easy to assume that an engine with a smaller displacement and fewer cylinders will end up feeling feeble when you put your foot to the floor. In some cases, that is indeed true. However, the most powerful 2.0-liter engines on the market churn out more than 300 horsepower, with advances in component design and turbocharging technology making them far more powerful than the humdrum small engines you'll find in many older cars.

Even if they're not high performance four-cylinders with huge turbos, modern small-engined cars can feel surprisingly brisk off the line thanks to hybridization, which pairs the combustion engine with an electric motor (or several motors). A four-cylinder 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, for example, has a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds, making it quicker than some old-school sports cars.