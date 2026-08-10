The Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Is Quicker Than These 4 Sports Cars

The Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid is very definitely not a sports car, not by any stretch. It's a competent crossover plug-in hybrid SUV that just so happens to be remarkably quick. Through the electric motor and its 2.4-liter four-banger it generates a total of 324 horsepower, which is surprisingly powerful for the average mom-mobile. As a result, it has a 0-60 time of 5.4 seconds.

Just under five and a half seconds puts the Rav4 Plug-In above a number of different sports cars from the past and present. Now, it's not going to dust any contemporary Lamborghinis or Ferraris on the drag strip, but it can certainly hold its own in the acceleration department against some entry level sporty cars and quite a few cars from decades past.

Defining the terms, a bit "quicker" will be referring strictly to acceleration times. There's no doubt your average sports car would have a faster lap time in racing just due to weights, suspension setups, and the fact that the Rav4 is very much not set up for racing, but that 0-60 sprint time still means something.