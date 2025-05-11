Iconic Aston Martin Models Made During The Ford Years

The first attempt at acquisition Ford made was when it almost bought Ferrari, a deal that fell through at the last second and was depicted at the start of the 2019 film "Ford v Ferrari." In response to the apparent spurn by old man Enzo Ferrari, Ford then created the GT program, with the sole aim of beating Ferrari at Le Mans. However, Ford would go on to acquire many different companies over the years; examples of which include the likes of Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercury, Lincoln, and Aston Martin.

Aston Martin came under Ford ownership in 1987, when the company acquired a 75% controlling stake in the business. In 1991, Ford bought out the remainder of the company and held it until 2007, when Aston Martin changed hands once again, this time to the owner of Prodrive Motorsport. So then, what influence did Ford have on Astons cars in that time period? Do any of these influences live on today? Was it for better or for worse? Let's find out by taking a look at nine of the most iconic Astons released during the Ford ownership years.

For the purposes of this article, we will only talk about cars that were brand new to the world between 1987 and 2007, though we acknowledge that some pre-Ford models did have major updates or redesigns during that period.

