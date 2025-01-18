Who Owns Aston Martin And Where Are The Cars Built?

Aston Martin was founded in Great Britain in 1913 by Robert Bamford and Lionel Martin. Lagonda, another carmaker, was founded in 1899 and became part of Aston Martin in 1947 when both were purchased by British industrialist Sir David Brown. The company is currently listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) Global Holdings plc.

The company's current product line includes the DBX707, the Vanquish, the Vantage, the DB12, and the Valkyrie hypercar, which pumps out 1,000 horsepower with no turbos. Aston Martin's vehicles are sold in over 50 countries throughout the world. It currently has 2,740 employees. AML Global Holdings also has a partnership with Lucid, the luxury EV manufacturer.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is a publicly traded company. According to an analysis of its major shareholders, the top four control 85.49% of all AML Global Holdings shares. They are Ernesto Bertarelli with 27.67%, AML Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll (also known as Lawrence Sheldon Strulović) with 24.56%, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with 18.04%, and Li Shufu (Eric Li), Chairman of China's Geely Automotive Holdings, with 15.22%. Mercedes-Benz AG, whose Mercedes-AMG division is one of Aston Martin's engine suppliers, holds a 7.83% share, while Lucid holds 3.03%.

