Which Toyota 4Runner Generation Used A V8 Engine?

The new sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner is powered exclusively by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. In some trims, that four-cylinder engine pumps out 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. In other cases, the turbocharger is supplemented by a hybrid system — a first for the 4Runner — that cranks the juice up to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. These are stout figures for the off-road-oriented SUV, and when you look at the history of the Toyota SUV, they can help us see just how much the 4Runner has changed over the years.

However, power for the 4Runner didn't always come from a small four-cylinder engine. And, despite the popularity of the previous generation's 4.0-liter V6, that wasn't the pinnacle of cylinder count under the 4Runner's hood, either. The fourth-generation 4Runner, available from 2003 to 2009, was powered by a V8. The V8 wasn't the standard engine, though — that distinction went to a 4.0-liter V6 that put out 245 hp and 283 lb-ft of torque. The optional 4.7-liter V8 was down on horsepower compared to the V6, checking in at 235 hp, but torque was up significantly at 320 lb-ft. Later in that generation, Toyota increased the V8 4Runner's power to a healthier 260 hp — an upgrade that makes the 2009 model one of the best 4Runners ever made.

