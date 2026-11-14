4 Heat Pump Brands With Better Ratings Than Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. got its start producing radiator tubes used in airplanes under the Osaka Kinzoku Kogyosho Limited Partnership banner. Akira Yamada formed that initial partnership in Japan in 1924, although the company name and its products have evolved over the years. Today, Daikin primarily produces products for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector, including a line of heat pumps.

While the company's head office is still located in Osaka, Japan, it lists several locations in the United States on its website. Many of Daikin's air conditioners are made in the United States, with the company reporting manufacturing bases in Plymouth, Minnesota and Waller, Texas.

With R-410A refrigerant being phased out for new HVAC units in the United States under the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act of 2020, Daikin began using R-32 refrigerant in many of its new air conditioners and heat pumps. The company offers a variety of traditional and mini split heat pump systems with SEER2 ratings up to 21, and HSPF2 ratings up to 10, to fit different needs and budgets.

In general, Daikin heat pumps fall into the middle of the pack when compared to other heat pump brands. While one of the Daikin brand heat pump models may be the best fit for your particular circumstance when considering the size of the space to be heated, the climate, installation needs, and budget, there are a few heat pump brands that consistently have better ratings.