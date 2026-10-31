R-410A Refrigerant Isn't Banned, But Here's Why The AC Coolant Is Being Phased Out

If you purchased an air conditioner from any of the major brands in the U.S. after 2010, chances are that you've come across the term R-410A. As the primary refrigerant used in air conditioners sold during this era, it was common for people to come across the R-410A label slapped across AC packaging. It was visible on AC outdoor units installed across the country, and consumers became familiar with the word as it was frequently used by technicians and those involved in the HVAC industry.

Having been around since the mid-'90s, R-410A came in as a replacement for R-22 (also known as Freon), which had gained notoriety during much of the '90s because of its ozone depletion potential and the resultant crisis. Upon its introduction, R-410A's major selling point was its zero ozone-depletion potential. Over time, as R-22 was gradually phased out around the 2010s, R-410A surged in popularity and eventually became the refrigerant of choice for AC manufacturers worldwide.

Fast forward to 2026, and R-410A finds itself in a similar position to that of R-22. While not completely banned, the coolant is being actively phased out in favor of newer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. While R-22 was phased out because of its adverse effects on the ozone layer, the case against R-410A is due to its high Global Warming Potential (GWP) numbers.

The beginning of the end for R-410A came with the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act of 2020. This legislation led to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) instructing AC manufacturers in the U.S. to gradually cut down the production of R-410A-based equipment, while simultaneously transitioning to greener alternatives.