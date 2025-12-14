Don't Believe This Extremely Common Heat Pump Myth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With utility bills on the rise, most homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to cut down their power bills. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself at a crossroads, wondering whether switching to a heat pump is worth the cost. They are known for being more costly to install than conventional HVAC systems, but they can be cost-effective over time, reducing your power consumption by a staggering 75%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Plus, they always pull double duty year-round, allowing homeowners to heat and cool their homes with the same setup.

But despite their massive perks, if you've spent your time scrolling through online forums that talk about heat pump upgrades, you've probably come across a statement like, "heat pumps don't work in cold weather." And given that this claim is repeated so often, you might take it as a fact. But is it truly factual? The simple answer is no, although it is a myth that used to be true.

Heat pumps are typically vulnerable during harsh winters. After all, they usually keep your home warm when temperatures drop by extracting heat from the outside air and transferring it indoors. This means that when it gets cold enough to freeze, the pumps will have little to no heat to absorb, reducing their efficiency. Older models struggled with this issue, but great strides have been made to make it easier for heat pumps to extract sufficient heat from freezing outdoor air, more efficiently than before.