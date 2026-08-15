8 Air Conditioner Brands Owned By Trane Technologies

Although there are scores of good AC brands that compete against each other in the HVAC market, a surprisingly high number of those brands are owned by just a handful of corporations. One of those is Carrier, with a brand portfolio including the likes of Toshiba, Payne, and Bryant. Another is Trane, which now owns a similarly broad array of subsidiary brands, despite its humble beginnings.

The Trane Company was first incorporated in 1913 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Over the following decades, the company filed a laundry list of innovative patents involving different components of heating and cooling systems. Its ownership changed multiple times, with the latest iteration of Trane having only been around for around two decades.

Throughout its different ownerships and various name changes, the company has launched new brands and bought up some of its competitors. As well as giving it access to different specialized markets, these additional brands also broadened its offerings for the larger public. Trane's portfolio now includes far more than air conditioning, but these eight subsidiaries make up its current family of HVAC brands.