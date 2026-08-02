Car Air Conditioners Have Changed Refrigerant Twice, And It Might Happen Again Soon

Many drivers turn on the air conditioning in their cars without ever giving much thought to how the system works. That is, unless your A/C starts to smell bad or worse yet stops working properly. Until then, it's easy to assume that a car's air conditioning unit is one of those systems that engineers have mostly perfected over the decades. However, behind the scenes, it's a very different story. Scientists have been working for years to try and cut down the amount of emissions that A/C systems generate, and it turns out that the industry's previous efforts might not quite have been as successful as it was initially hoped.

The culprit is the refrigerant that's used in many modern systems. It was supposed to be a more environmentally-friendly alternative to the previously used chemicals, but new studies have cast doubt on that idea. This isn't the first time that this has happened either; manufacturers have already changed the refrigerant that they used twice before, and now it looks like they'll have to do it again.

Early automotive A/C systems mostly used a refrigerant called R-12. It was synthesized by researchers who were trying to create a stable, non-toxic substance to replace the litany of potentially hazardous chemicals that the first commercial refrigerators had used. The new chemical proved to be very effective and just as stable as hoped, but scientists later found that it was contributing to the loss of the Earth's ozone layer. In response, automakers switched to a new refrigerant, R-134a, in the 1990s.