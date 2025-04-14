How Long Does It Take A Cargo Ship To Cross The Atlantic?

The Atlantic is the second-largest ocean after the Pacific, connecting the U.S., Canada, and Brazil on the western side to European and African nations like the U.K., Spain, Portugal, and Morocco on its eastern end. As these are some of the most frequently travelled destinations in the world, thousands of passengers cross the Atlantic daily, often by air. That said, transatlantic travel dates way back, even before Pan Am began operating the first commercial transatlantic airliner in 1939. Ships used to be the primary mode of transportation during the early 1900s and the route was travelled by some of the most majestic liners like the SS Bremen, SS Imperator. It was also the route taken by the RMS Titanic -– the "unsinkable" ship that sank on its maiden journey.

While passengers have mostly transitioned to airplanes for transatlantic travel, barring recreational cruise ships, the Atlantic waters are mostly occupied by cargo ships today. Ships can take anywhere from ten days to even a month to cross the Atlantic, with travel times depending on the ship's speed and weather, among other factors.