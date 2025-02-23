How Fast Do Container Ships Travel? A Look At Their Top Speed

When you think of a container ship, its sheer size is probably what first comes to mind. You might even wonder how massive container ship engines are made. According to Dynamic Port Agencies, cargo ships move more than 90% of the products and goods produced across the earth. This is despite risks like attacks from pirates and rough conditions severe enough to knock individual containers off the ship. There are also concerns about certain types of cargo, that have some questioning, are electric vehicles causing cargo ships to catch fire? But contrary to popular belief, these ocean goliaths are capable of some surprising speeds, considering they are some of the biggest ships the world has ever seen.

The average container vessel maintains around 24 knots (27.6-miles per hour). In terms of the fastest examples, the Sea-Land Galloway, a ship with a 41,127-ton capacity set a Guinness World Record in 1972, with a cruising rate of 33 knots (nearly 38-miles per hour). Back in 2008, shipping giant Maersk's "B" ships were documented cruising at 29.2 knots by the Clarkson Ship Register as reported by FreightWaves.com. However, the economic instability of the late 2000s, brought about the concept of slow steaming, which is still used today and involves a slower cruising speed to reduce fuel usage and emissions.