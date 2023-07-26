Are Electric Vehicles Causing Cargo Ships To Catch Fire?

The promise of electric vehicles is a cleaner environment unshackled from fossil fuels. However, it seems as if the proliferation of this type of automobile might have some unintended consequences that may require a shift in different industries. This is because electric vehicles, although better for the planet than the standard issue combustion engine, come with their own issues, like the fact that electric vehicles are much more vulnerable and prone to fires — a side effect of the lithium-ion batteries often found within.

As such, there has been a disturbing increase in cargo ship fires for those shipping electric vehicles, like the 2022 blaze that destroyed the vessel Felicity Ace, which was filled with automobiles. With these recent developments, some may wonder if electric cars are squarely to blame. While it is true that electric vehicles suffer from flammability due to the composition of the batteries, it seems that the answer has a bit more nuance than just blaming electric cars. This is because cargo ships have long accounted for the presence of internal combustion engine cars, but the industry is just now catching up with the growing number of electric vehicles in the world and how they handle this delicate cargo.