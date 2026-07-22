Who Makes Carrier Air Conditioners, And What Other Brands Do They Own?
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When looking for air conditioners for a home, numerous brands are likely to pop up during the search. One of the major air conditioner brands is Carrier, which has been in the air conditioning game for over a century. It's not just a label on a random air-conditioning unit, either, as Carrier's parent company, Carrier Global Corporation, oversees the design, testing, and manufacturing process of each unit. The company notes that much of this work also takes place within the United States, with Indianapolis, Indiana, and Collierville, Tennessee, as two of Carrier's major production hubs.
Additionally, there's much more to Carrier Global's operations than producing air-conditioning systems to meet residential and business needs. Carrier Global owns several notable brands, many of which are in the HVAC sector. Among these are Airquest, Bryant, Carlyle, Comfortmaker, and Tempstar, to name a few of the many under Carrier Global's purview. Carrier Global also owns a handful of labels, each covering different areas of expertise. Supply chain brands Sensitech and Lynx, as well as energy service brands Automated Logic and Noresco, also fall under the wider Carrier Global umbrella.
For the most part, Carrier keeps all levels of its air conditioning business in-house. With that said, to have a Carrier system installed at your home or business, the company relies on outside help.
Carrier doesn't handle every step of the air conditioning setup process
In order to reap the benefits of having a Carrier air conditioner for your home or business, you have to get in touch with the right people. After all, Carrier's air conditioning products in the U.S. predominantly serve building-wide installations, which require professionals to assess their suitability and install them correctly. Thus, customers need to reach out to an authorized Carrier dealer or contractor, which is made easy through the Carrier website's Find a local Carrier expert page. Simply enter your zip code, and you'll find professionals in your area who can provide quotes for installing and repairing Carrier air conditioning systems. This way, you can find the best deal while being matched up with nearby HVAC pros that meet your needs and standards.
Alternatively, you can take a couple of other routes to get set up with a Carrier air conditioning system. The wholesale club Costco has a partnership with Carrier, helping its members get quotes for air conditioning installations and have them installed by HVAC professionals. If you're not a Costco member and choose to miss out on some sweet Costco membership perks, another major chain, Home Depot, is an option to get the ball rolling as well. The website advertises several Carrier air conditioner models in its inventory, as well as free design consultations and price quotes.
Carrier and its larger parent company, Carrier Global Corporation, seem to make acquiring building-wide air conditioning easy. To think, they do it all while handling air conditioner design and manufacturing on their own.