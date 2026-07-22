Who Makes Carrier Air Conditioners, And What Other Brands Do They Own?

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When looking for air conditioners for a home, numerous brands are likely to pop up during the search. One of the major air conditioner brands is Carrier, which has been in the air conditioning game for over a century. It's not just a label on a random air-conditioning unit, either, as Carrier's parent company, Carrier Global Corporation, oversees the design, testing, and manufacturing process of each unit. The company notes that much of this work also takes place within the United States, with Indianapolis, Indiana, and Collierville, Tennessee, as two of Carrier's major production hubs.

Additionally, there's much more to Carrier Global's operations than producing air-conditioning systems to meet residential and business needs. Carrier Global owns several notable brands, many of which are in the HVAC sector. Among these are Airquest, Bryant, Carlyle, Comfortmaker, and Tempstar, to name a few of the many under Carrier Global's purview. Carrier Global also owns a handful of labels, each covering different areas of expertise. Supply chain brands Sensitech and Lynx, as well as energy service brands Automated Logic and Noresco, also fall under the wider Carrier Global umbrella.

For the most part, Carrier keeps all levels of its air conditioning business in-house. With that said, to have a Carrier system installed at your home or business, the company relies on outside help.