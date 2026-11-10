4 Tips To Help Avoid Buying Awful AI Slop Gifts This Holiday Season

You've probably heard about AI slop taking over the internet, and you've likely seen plenty examples of it yourself. The term describes media and content churned out with artificial intelligence tools, but it isn't limited to software. As the holidays approach, you're almost definitely going to see cheap gifts popping up online that are advertised, described, and possibly even created entirely with AI. And if you don't want to support the flood of products that had next to no human imagination involved, you'll want to follow these tips for avoiding AI slop gifts when shopping.

This article isn't specifically about products focused on artificial intelligence. Mainstream tech brands have been integrating AI into their products throughout the past few years, and it can actually be pretty difficult to steer clear of AI on new flagship mobile phones. Instead, we're focusing on items that had practically no human ingenuity or creativity behind them. These are the types of gifts that are only good to give if the person you're giving them to doesn't care about quality or longevity. Sure, they might surprise you in how well-made they actually are, but someone staunchly against the modern AI landscape still wouldn't want to touch them with a 10-foot pole.