How Do AI Detectors Work And How Reliable Are They?

Generative AI has made it easier than ever to produce written content. Popular chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok can generate thousands of words on any topic under the sun in mere seconds. Ideally, these chatbots are best suited for generating non-academic content such as emails, letters, notes, or a quick message. However, assuming students won't use such a powerful tool as a shortcut in academic tasks is a stretch. The increasing use of AI by students has left educators struggling to stop the barrage of AI slop in academics.

AI content detectors offer a solution and claim to differentiate between AI and human-written text with a few clicks. Some of these tools also offer text humanizing services that produced lackluster results in our testing. AI detectors are essentially probabilistic models that make a calculated guess about a text by analyzing it for parameters like perplexity and burstiness. That said, flagging AI content is extremely difficult, especially when advanced chatbots are becoming better at their job. There have been multiple cases where human written content has been falsely flagged by such tools. With that in mind, should you really trust the results from an AI detector?