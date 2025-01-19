Do AI Humanizers Actually Work? We Tested Them And This Is What We Found

First, we had ChatGPT and other Generative Pre-Trained Transformers, which created AI-generated text. Next, we had AI Detectors, which used AI to determine whether people were using artificial intelligence. AI Humanizers — the next step in the evolution of artificial intelligence — use AI to change AI text so other AI won't spot that it's AI-generated. If that sounds mad, well, it probably is. However, there are dozens of AI Humanizer tools on the market that promise to do exactly that.

So, what do humanizers do? AI Humanizers rewrite AI-generated text to generate content that detection tools can't identify as machine-written. There are "tells" in AI-generated content that detectors look for, like using the most common words and phrases, a lack of variation in tone, and having sentences of a uniform length. Humanizers, therefore, try to circumvent these giveaways by swapping out common words for less common ones, paraphrasing sentences, and varying the tone or lengths of sentences.

Each AI Humanizer will have a different algorithm, which is why some of the ones we tested produced reasonably human-sounding writing, and some gave us unreadable gobbledegook. The testing process is explained in more detail in the Methodology section, along with a list of all 10 humanizers we tried.

