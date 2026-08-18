10 Ways To Steer Clear Of AI With Your New Mobile Phone

The AI boom is the biggest development in the tech landscape right now, with companies spending eye-watering sums of money setting up data centers and acquiring all the expensive parts they need to make their models as accurate as possible. It's a shift that has worried many people — gamers lament the high cost of hardware resulting from the emergence of artificial intelligence, the shift to chatbots has made customer service more of a pain to get through in some instances, and the ever-present threat of jobs being taken over by AI worries pretty much everyone.

So, with all these caveats making it harder for users to adopt AI freely, it's easy to see why some people would want to go the extra mile and avoid this burgeoning tech altogether on their devices. This is easier said than done. Computers, mobiles, and even smart TVs come with pre-integrated AI tech in a bid to try and stay ahead of the curve. This can be a pain, especially on a smartphone that's on you 24x7. If you don't want to use any of the AI features on your phone, then this list is for you.