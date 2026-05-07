You Should Remember This Warning When Using An AI Shopping Agent

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Target recently updated its terms and conditions to state that the same rules apply for anything an AI agent buys for you as they do for purchases you make yourself. AI bots — or "Agentic Commerce Agents", as Target refers to them – are considered to be acting on your behalf. If they order the wrong thing or if an AI agent goes rogue, then that's very much your problem. Target isn't saying they will mess up but it can't guarantee "that an Agentic Commerce Agent will act exactly as you intend".

According to Target, if you're using an AI tool to do your shopping, it's your job to review its actions and make sure it's not doing anything weird. This doesn't quite feel quite like the Agentic AI future we were promised, where AI makes decisions and acts entirely independently.

The wording in the T&Cs applies to all approved Agentic Commerce Agents, and Target sternly admonishes you not to use unauthorized agents. However, there's a reason why Target has made the change to its T&Cs now. Gemini will shortly be rolling out a big upgrade to its agentic AI shopping feature, and Target wants to make sure it has all its bases covered.