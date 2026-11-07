5 Electronics At Walmart With Deep Discounts In November 2026
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If there's one thing you can count on when it comes to Walmart, it's running great deals. Electronics are no exception, and Walmart is offering some major price cuts on everything from headphones to TVs. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, pick up some new smartphone accessories, or try out a few smart home devices, there are plenty of discounted products worth checking out in the Electronic Deals & More section.
With Black Friday approaching, November presents a particularly good opportunity to shop for electronics — and you don't necessarily have to wait until Black Friday itself, either. Walmart has already started rolling out discounts worth considering. We've rounded up some of November's best electronics deals currently available at Walmart, covering a range of products and price points. We also took the features, specifications, and overall value of each product into consideration rather than simply choosing whichever items have the biggest advertised discounts.
JBL Live 780NC
If you're looking for some new headphones, the JBL Live 780NC are on sale at Walmart for $139.95 (was $249.95). Along with JBL construction, these over-ear headphones offer some useful quality-of-life features like True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 to block out ambient noise, Perfect Calls 2.0 with dual beamforming mics for clear communications, and multi-point Bluetooth capabilities so you can connect to multiple devices at once. The cups also fold up for easy transportation in the included pouch.
JBL claims they last up to 80 hours on one full charge, as long as noise cancelling is turned off. Customer reviews seem to match this sentiment, praising the headphones' long battery life and quick charge times. Some users said the overall comfort and feature set are great, but the sound quality could've been a bit better for the $250 price tag. With the current $110 discount in play, the JBL Live 780NCs are now priced like a pair of mid-range headphones. By the way, did you know JBL stands for James B. Lansing?
Using the JBL Headphones app, you can adjust EQ profiles, activate Spatial Sound for 3D audio, use Personi-fi 3.0 to create a custom sound profile, customize the touch and button control features, and more — several customer reviews cite how easy the app is to use, which is more than can be said for a lot of other companion apps.
LG 65-inch C6 Series
Walmart is running a massive $1,300 discount on the LG 65-inch C6 Series TV, dropping the price to $1,399.99 (was $2,699.99), making it $200 cheaper than the last time this TV went on sale in September. This OLED panel offers 4K UHD resolution with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time, making it a solid choice for gaming as well as everyday TV and movie watching. It's powered by LG's flagship Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 for image upscaling and producing sharper visual fidelity through dynamic optimization according to your viewing preferences as well as what's on the screen.
The OLED panel provides deep blacks and vibrant colors with 8.3 million smart pixels and LG's Perfect Black and Perfect Color technology. Built-in OLED care helps prevent burn-in, too, which can be a real concern for the longevity of your TV if not managed properly. As for sound, the speaker system is down-firing in a 2.2-channel configuration with Dolby Atmos capabilities. Some user reviews say the sound is great for everyday listening, while others say it's pretty poor for gaming and clear dialogue. You can remedy this with a quality home speaker system, but it's worth noting before you commit to a purchase.
If you like the look of this TV but don't need the sizable 65-inch panel, Walmart is running a $200 discount on the 48-inch C6 Series TV for $999.99 (was $1,199.99). And if you want to go even bigger, the 77-inch ($1,999.99, was $2,799.99) and 83-inch ($3,299.99, was $3,596.99) models are also on sale at Walmart.
Ugreen 67W 20000mAh Power Bank
The Ugreen 67W 20000mAh Power Bank is currently on sale for $59.99 (was $89.99) at Walmart. It delivers up to 67W of charging power for compatible devices. That makes it suitable for mobile phones, accessories, tablets, and handheld gaming consoles, though you might want a bit more power if you're looking to charge a laptop. Ugreen rates the 20000mAh capacity at three full charges for a smartphone or one and a half for a tablet, which is a nice backup to keep with you for camping or traveling.
Capacity and charging speed aside, the built-in braided USB-C cable is arguably the best part since you don't have to remember a cable along with the charging brick. There's one USB-C and one USB-A port alongside the built-in cable, too, so you can charge multiple devices at once. It's fairly small and weighs just 0.86 pounds (0.39 kilograms), so it's easy to carry around. User reviews mention that it's a great charger but a little expensive at full price, making it a solid deal with Walmart's $30 discount.
Lenovo V14 G5 14-inch FHD Laptop
The memory shortage has caused PCs and components like RAM and SSDs to skyrocket in price, making laptop discounts like $381 off the Lenovo V14 G5 (on sale for $619 at Walmart, originally $999.99) a particularly good deal. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD for under $1,000 — it's not easy to find a similar deal right now. If you need a laptop for work or school, this is one to consider. The LCD display is nothing special at 14 inches, 1920x1080 FHD, and 60Hz, but it gets the job done for everyday browsing. The 720p webcam is a similar story — it'll get you through work meetings or school presentations, but it's not going to be the best option for recording videos.
This definitely shouldn't be your first choice for gaming (unless you take advantage of cloud gaming services), especially when some of the best gaming laptops like the HP Victus 16 come in at under $1,000. Where this laptop does excel is in smooth everyday operation and a solid set of ports, including 1x USB-C PD 3.0, 2x USB-A (USB 5Gbps), 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, and 1x Ethernet (1G) port. The V14 G5's battery comes in at 47Wh, and it's also fairly lightweight at 3.02 pounds (1.37 kilograms) for easy transportation in a backpack or laptop bag.
Google Nest Thermostat
The Google Nest Thermostat, which is currently on sale at Walmart for $89.99 (was $129.98), is a great choice if you're looking to build a smart home ecosystem or just want a little added convenience from your smartphone. Using the Google Home app, you can adjust the temperature, set heating and cooling schedules, and monitor your energy usage. The thermostat also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can change the temperature using voice commands if you have a compatible smart speaker or smart display.
The Nest Thermostat also comes with Google's Savings Finder, which analyzes your heating and cooling preferences and recommends adjustments that could help reduce your electric or gas bill. It automatically changes to an energy-saving temperature when you leave home, too.
As for design, the Nest Thermostat features a clean, minimalist design with a mirrored display that shows the current temperature and other customization information. You can use a touch-sensitive strip along the side for making adjustments aside from the controls on your phone. Google also offers an HVAC compatibility checker, which is worth using before committing to a purchase. Although the Nest Thermostat works with most common 24V heating and cooling systems, some installations require a C-wire or Google's Nest Power Connector.