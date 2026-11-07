5 Electronics At Walmart With Deep Discounts In November 2026

If you're looking for some new headphones, the JBL Live 780NC are on sale at Walmart for $139.95 (was $249.95). Along with JBL construction, these over-ear headphones offer some useful quality-of-life features like True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 to block out ambient noise, Perfect Calls 2.0 with dual beamforming mics for clear communications, and multi-point Bluetooth capabilities so you can connect to multiple devices at once. The cups also fold up for easy transportation in the included pouch.

JBL claims they last up to 80 hours on one full charge, as long as noise cancelling is turned off. Customer reviews seem to match this sentiment, praising the headphones' long battery life and quick charge times. Some users said the overall comfort and feature set are great, but the sound quality could've been a bit better for the $250 price tag. With the current $110 discount in play, the JBL Live 780NCs are now priced like a pair of mid-range headphones. By the way, did you know JBL stands for James B. Lansing?

Using the JBL Headphones app, you can adjust EQ profiles, activate Spatial Sound for 3D audio, use Personi-fi 3.0 to create a custom sound profile, customize the touch and button control features, and more — several customer reviews cite how easy the app is to use, which is more than can be said for a lot of other companion apps.