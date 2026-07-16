5 Of The Best Handheld Game Consoles That Are Cheaper Than A Steam Deck OLED

These days, there are a lot of different handheld consoles and PCs available on the market. Still, one device in particular tends to hog the spotlight: the Steam Deck OLED. When you look at the device's specs and the massive library of games Steam has available, it's not hard to imagine why. The handheld brings portability and convenience to tons of titles that, not so long ago, you would only expect to be able to play while tied to your PC or console.

But that convenience and innovation come at a cost. Currently, the cheapest Steam Deck OLED you can buy costs $789 new, according to the official Steam Deck website. That's just for the 512 GB storage model — if you want more space, then you can expect to drop $949 on the larger 1 TB model. Valve's handheld certainly doesn't come cheap, even if the Steam Deck OLED really is worth it. However, that doesn't mean that you're totally stuck if it's out of budget or out of stock. It's far from the only handheld worth your attention.

They may not be a direct replacement as such, but there are a few handheld consoles and PCs out there that can give the Steam Deck a run for its money. Of course, buying new consoles isn't ever that cheap — hence why you might want to wait to pick them up used or refurbished instead – but some options are still more affordable than others. And paying less doesn't mean that you necessarily need to skimp too much on performance, gaming catalog, or graphics.