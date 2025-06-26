What Nvidia's DLSS Feature Actually Means For Nintendo Switch 2 Users

The Nintendo Switch 2 is here, promising new titles and an upgraded experience for a host of games from the Switch's back catalog. Switch 2 owners can now enjoy Nintendo titles like "Super Mario Odyssey" and "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom" at a higher resolution and frame rate, thanks to the console's improved hardware. The console's upgraded hardware comes at an increased price compared to its predecessor, but it offers some significant improvements, especially in terms of graphics and performance.

One of the Switch 2's new hardware features is a custom NVIDIA processor which features a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) alongside dedicated RT and Tensor Cores, enabling up to 4K visuals when gaming with the docked console in TV mode and up to 120 frames per second (FPS) when used as a handheld. Moreover, it uses NVIDIA G-SYNC when played in handheld mode, eliminating stutters in whichever game you're playing.

The Switch 2's Tensor Cores sharpen up graphics while you're gaming using Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), a rendering technology that uses neural networks to boost a game's resolution. It upscales images to change their appearance, particularly when performance drops. The RT Cores, on the other hand, boost the Switch 2's lighting capabilities by improving the lifelikeness of shadows and reflections using ray tracing.